Two consume poison

STATE TIMES NEWS
JAMMU: Two
persons consumed poison in their respective houses on Tuesday.
As per the
details, Aman, son of Babu Ram, resident of Reasi, was
found unconscious in his room by his parents who brought him to hospital where
he is under treatment.
Meanwhile, Sadhi, son of Palli, resident of
Dogra Hall also consumed poison in his house and was shifted to hospital where
he is under treatment. Police is investigating both the cases.
