Two consume poison

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Two persons consumed poison in their respective houses on Tuesday.

As per the details, Aman, son of Babu Ram, resident of Reasi, was found unconscious in his room by his parents who brought him to hospital where he is under treatment.

Meanwhile, Sadhi, son of Palli, resident of Dogra Hall also consumed poison in his house and was shifted to hospital where he is under treatment. Police is investigating both the cases.