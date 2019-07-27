Two consume poison

STATE TIMES NEWS

Jammu: A woman among two persons consumed some poisonous substance and was shifted to Government Medical College and Hospital in a critical condition.

The victims have been identified as Rimpi Devi, wife of Sham Raj, resident of Bhadurkhan and Dinesh Sharma, resident of Kachhi Chawani. They are undergoing treatment at GMC&H Jammu. Police has registered cases in both the instances.