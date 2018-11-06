Two consume poison

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: A woman among two consumed some poisonous substance in different incidents.

According to information Sudesh Kumari, wife of S.L Khajuria , resident of Akhnoor consumed some poisonous substance at her resident. She was shifted to hospital where she is undergoing treatment. The relatives of the woman could not ascertain the cause for such extreme step, according to the police.

In another incident, Pradeep Singh, son of Sadhu Singh, resident of Malti Bilawar consumed some poisonous in Dayala Chak area. A case has been registered in this regard by the police.