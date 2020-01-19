Two consume poison

STATE TIMES NEWS
Jammu: Two persons consumed poison at their respective areas on
Saturday.
As per the details, Rajesh
Kumar, resident of Ramnagar consumed poison in his house and was shifted to
hospital by his family members. He was further referred to GMC hospital by the
doctors.
Meanwhile, Sushma Devi, resident of Reasi also consumed poison in
her house and is under treatment in hospital.
