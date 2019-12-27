Two consume poison

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Two persons consumed poison at their respective areas here on Thursday.

As per details, Bunty Kumar, son of Ramesh Chander, resident of Billawar consumed poison in his house. He was immediately taken to hospital by his family members, where he is under treatment.

Meanwhile, Rita Devi, wife of Manga Ram, resident of Akhnoor also consumed poison at her house and is under treatment in hospital.