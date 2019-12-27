Two consume poison

STATE TIMES NEWS JAMMU: Two persons consumed poison at their respective areas here on Thursday. As per details, Bunty Kumar, son of Ramesh Chander, resident of Billawar consumed poison in his house. He was immediately taken to hospital by his family members, where he is under treatment. Meanwhile, Rita Devi, wife of Manga Ram, resident of Akhnoor also consumed poison at her house and is under treatment in hospital.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Not easy to swim against the tide in Bollywood: Emraan Hashmi
Manoj Bajpayee, Diljit Dosanjh, Fatima Sana Shaikh to team up for family comedy
Health camp organised at Ved Mandir
Every second matters during heart attack: Dr Sushil
Congenital heart problems can be detected before birth: Dr Rajat
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper