Two Consultants Gynaecology transferred

STATE TIMES NEWS JAMMU: The government on Wednesday transferred two Consultants Gynaecology. “In supersession of Government Order No: 603-HMK of 2019 dated June 25, 2019, it is hereby ordered that Dr. Hafiza Akhter, Consultant Gynaecology, District Hospital Pulwama has been transferred and posted in District Hospital Ganderbal and Dr Shaheena, Consultant Gynaecology, under orders of transfer to District Hospital Ganderbal has been retained at District, Hospital, Pulwama,” reads the order issued by Atal Dulloo, Financial Commissioner, Health and Medical Education Department.
