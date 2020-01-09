Two civilians injured in grenade attack; ex-terrorist held in Samba

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR/JAMMU: At least two civilians were injured after terrorists lobbed a grenade at security forces in Zakura area of Srinagar on Wednesday, police said.

The grenade missed the intended target and exploded on the roadside, resulting in injuries to the civilians, they said.

They said the area has been cordoned off and a search operation launched to nab the assailants.

Meanwhile, a former terrorist has been detained for questioning during an operation in Samba district, a police officer said.

Parvaiz Ahmad Bhat, a resident of Srinagar, was picked up from Parmandal area on Tuesday night, the officer said.

He said Bhat was active in Kashmir in the early 1990’s before he surrendered to the security forces. His detention was based on specific information, the officer said, refusing to divulge further details.