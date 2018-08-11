Two civilians injured in clash with security forces

STATE TIMES NEWS
Srinagar: Two civilians were injured in a clash with security forces during a cordon and search operation against terrorists in Shopian District on Friday, police said.
Security forces launched a operation at Tangwari Tukra village early this morning after receiving information about the presence of militants there, a police official said. As they started the search operation, a large number of people assembled and started hurling stones at them, he said.
He said they used force to disperse the protestors during which two people – Fayaz Ahmad Padder and Jehangir Ahmad Bhat – were injured.
Padder was shifted to SKIMS hospital after he received injury in his chest, they said.
