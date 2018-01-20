Two civilians, BSF, Army jawans killed in Pak firing along IB, LoC

Share 0 Share 0 Share 0

Mehbooba, Nirmal anguished; situation tense

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Two civilians besides a BSF Head Constable and an Army jawan were on Friday killed and 23 others, including 2 BSF men injured in heavy mortar shelling by Pakistan, along the International Border (IB), in three districts of Jammu and Kashmir, and Line of Control, officials said.

The heavy shelling took place in Jammu, Samba and Kathua districts. The Pakistani troops also violated the ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district of the Jammu region.

“Pakistan Rangers resorted to heavy firing and shelling along the IB in several areas of R S Pura, Arnia and Ramgarh sectors since 6.40 AM,” a BSF official said, adding that firing was still underway when reports last came in.

The firing and shelling spread to Kathua district in the afternoon, he said.

Pakistan Rangers targeted around 45 border outposts (BoPs) in the three sectors, using 82 mm and 52 mortar bombs, automatic and small weapons, the official said, adding that the BSF troops also gave a befitting reply.

BSF Head Constable Jagpal Singh, who was injured during the exchanges in the Samba sector, succumbed to his injuries and two other jawans were also injured, a senior BSF official said.

The officials said Singh (49) hailed from Bulandshahr district of Uttar Pradesh.

Singh, posted with the Alpha company of the 173rd Battalion of the force deployed for border guarding, had joined the BSF in 1988. He is survived by a daughter and a son.

An Army jawan attained martyrdom as Pakistan fired heavily along the Line of Control in Sunderbani Sector of Rajouri district.

“Pakistan Army initiated unprovoked and indiscriminate small arms firing, automatics and mortars from 1330 hours in Sunderbani Sector along the Line of Control (LC),” Defence spokesman said.

He said that Indian Army retaliated strongly and effectively.

The spokesman said that in the exchange of fire, Lance Naik Sam Abraham was grievously injured and succumbed to his injuries later.

Lance Naik Sam Abraham, 34, Village Poonakam, District Allepey, Kerala is survived by wife Anu Mathew and about two years old daughter.

Two civilians were killed and 21 others injured, they said, adding that the deceased were identified as Bachno Devi,50, wife of Jeet Raj, resident of Saikhurd, Arnia and Sahil, 25, son of Krishan Lal, resident of Kortana RS Pura.

While nine persons were injured in Kathua district, eight were injured in Jammu district and four in Samba district, the officials said, adding that 13 of them were admitted to the GMC hospital in Jammu and the others in district hospitals.

Some of the injured were namely Jeet Raj 55, son of Dharam Chand of Saikhurd, his son Ravi Kumar and Krishan Lal, 50, son of Ujagar Singh of Kottana, R S Pura are hospitalised, Nanak Raj, 52, son of Datt Ram, resident of Mahah Shah, Ranjeet Singh,35, son of Devi Raj, resident of Khokharey Chak, Ramgarh, Samba.

An official said that five civilians including a minor girl also got injured in cross border firing in Kathua district.

“The schools have been shut in the bordering districts till further orders while government buildings have been identified as shelters to accommodate people shifting from their native places,” he said.

Late in the evening Pakistan also resorted to heavy unprovoked firing in Pallanwala, Chhamb, Kanhachak sectors of Jammu.

On Thursday, a 17-year-old girl and a BSF jawan were killed and six persons, including five civilians, were injured in ceasefire violation in three sectors of Jammu and Samba districts.

With this, five persons, including two BSF jawans, were killed and 28 civilians were injured in the last two days in shelling from the Pakistani side.

The Pakistani troops also resorted to firing and shelling along the LoC in Jhangar sector of Rajouri district, forcing India to retaliate.

Over 2,000 border-dwellers have migrated. Schools along the border have been closed, the officials said.

Director General of BSF K K Sharma visited Jammu on Thursday to pay tributes to Head Constable A Suresh, who was killed in Pakistani firing. He directed his field commanders to retaliate with full force.

“I have told them (my commanders at the ground along IB) to retaliate with full force and teach them (Pakistan Rangers) a lesson,” Sharma told a press conference here.

Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti and Deputy Chief Minister Nirmal Singh have expressed grief and anguish over the killings on International Border and Line of Control.

The Chief Minister said that it was very unfortunate that the people in border areas of the state continued to bear the brunt of cross border firing.

She said Friday’s incidents proved her assertion that the people of the State were the worst victims of the acrimony between the two neighbouring countries and appealed for cessation of hostilities on the borders.

Deputy Chief Minister Nirmal Singh also expressed grief and anguish over the killings in border shelling.

Talking to reporters he expressed anguish over firing and shelling from across the LoC and International Border and called for ending the hostilities.

He said the brunt of border skirmishes is being faced by the people of Jammu and Kashmir, especially those living in forward areas.

Singh expressed solidarity with the bereaved families and prayed for peace to the departed souls. He also prayed for early recovery to the injured.

He this afternoon visited Government Medical College and Hospital (GMC&H) here, to enquire about the condition of people injured in cross-border firing last night in RS Pura, Suchetgarh and Arnia sectors of Jammu region.

He was briefed by a team of doctors, led by Principal, GMC, Dr Sunanda Raina, Medical Superintendent about the treatment being provided to the patients.

Singh directed the concerned officials to ensure best medicare to the injured.

Minister for PHE, Irrigation and Flood Control Sham, Lal Choudhary also visited R S Pura to take stock of the arrangements put in place at the relief camps established at several places in R S Pura for people affected in cross border firing in R S Pura and Suchetgarh sectors.

Interacting with shelling affected people of the area putting up at several relief camps in R S Pura, Sham Choudhary expressed solidarity assuring that the Government would extend every possible support to them for their safe and secure stay.

Chairing a meeting of officers of Police and Civil administration to get first hand appraisal of measures being put in place to provide necessary help to affected people, the Minister directed the concerned officers to remain available in the camps to attended the people’s problems.

Directing the concerned to ensure availability of adequate rations and other essentials in these camps, Sham Choudhary asked the concerned for conducting survey of damages caused to immovable property and crops.

Sham Choudhary directed the concerned for equipping the ambulance with required equipments and making available necessary life saving drugs at the camps.

Appreciating the prompt action taken up by the administration in providing immediate relief to the firing victims in this situation, the Minister asked the concerned to work with coordination to effectively deal with the situation.

Minister for Health and Medical Education Bali Bhagat also visited Government Medical College Hospital to enquire about the health of injured victims of cross-border firing in R S Pura, Suchetgarh, Arnia, Samba, Hiranagar and adjoining areas.

During his visit to emergency wards in GMC&H, Bali Bhagat interacted with the injured persons and their attendants. He enquired about the treatment being provided by the concerned doctors to the firing victims.

Pertinently, 19 persons were injured in cross border firing and admitted to GMC Hospital Jammu while three succumbed to their injuries.

The Minister expressed solidarity with the bereaved family and prayed for peace to the departed souls.