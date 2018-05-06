Two civilians abducted, killed by LeT terrorists

Share Share 0 Share 0

Police driver held for ‘knocking’ youth; CM condemns civilian killings

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: Two persons were abducted and later shot dead allegedly by Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists in Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Saturday.

Terrorists barged into the houses of Ghulam Hassan Dar alias Hassan Rassa and Bashir Ahmad Dar – both residents of Gulshan Mohalla, Shahgund Hajin in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district – on Friday night and abducted them, a police official said.

“At about 3:30 am today, the terrorists shot both of them dead,” he said.

The bodies were found by the locals near a mosque at Raheem Dar Mohalla, Shahgund, the official said.

Hassan (45) was reportedly an uncle of Ahmed (26) — a driver by profession.

“Preliminary investigation suggests the involvement of outlawed terror outfit LeT in the incident,” the official said.

“A case has been registered and investigations taken up,” he said.

Meanwhile, a driver of Jammu and Kashmir Police was detained by police for allegedly running over a youth at Noorabad area in the outskirts of Srinagar city, officials said.

After registering a case under section 304-A of Ranbir Penal Code (whoever causes the death of any person by doing any rash or negligent act not amounting to culpable homicide), police detained the driver of the vehicle and legal action was being taken, a police official said.

Tension mounted in the city over the death of a man as the locals alleged that he was shot dead by the security forces.

However, the post-mortem report said the man was hit by a speeding vehicle and there was no bullet injury, police said.

“A man, identified as Adil Ahmad Yadoo, was brought to the SMHS hospital, where the doctors declared him brought dead. According to the medical bulletin, he died in a road accident at Noorbagh,” a police spokesman said, adding that the place was nearly four to five km away from the encounter site.

“In this regard a case under relevant sections of law has been registered and proceedings have been initiated against the police driver and the vehicle seized,” a police spokesman said.

Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti has strongly condemned the killing of three civilians in the past 24 hours in various parts of the Valley.

In a statement, she reiterated that nobody’s interests were served by the killing of civilians, but the state was plunged into uncertainty and chaos.

She said the need of the hour was to get Jammu and Kashmir out of the vortex of violence for which all shades of opinion had to rise to the occasion.

On Friday night, terrorists fired upon Mohammad Ashraf Mir at Harwan in Bomai area of Sopore township of the north Kashmir district, another police official said.

He said his wife was critically injured in the firing.

The Chief Minister conveyed her sympathies to the bereaved families and prayed for peace for the departed souls.

Taking strong note of the death of a youth at Noorbagh, Srinagar by a police vehicle on Saturday, Mufti directed the police to take legal cognisance of the incident, saying those found involved should be punished.