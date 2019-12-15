Two children die of asphyxiation in Rajouri

Jammu: Two children died of asphyxia while a couple was hospitalised after inhaling smoke in their house in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place in a remote village in snow-bound Kotranka as the family had kept a coal heater in the room in view of the severe cold, a police official said.

Mohammad Khadim, his wife Shamim Akhtar, their three-month old son and 12-year-old niece Sobiya Kousar were found unconscious inside their house on Saturday and rushed to a hospital, the official said.

He said while the children were declared dead on arrival at hospital, the couple is undergoing treatment.

The condition of the couple was stated to be “stable”, the official said. (PTI)