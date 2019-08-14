Two cases lodged against protesters

State Times News JAMMU: Police on Tuesday registered two cases at different places against protesters in city. As per the details, Khour Police registered case against Surinder Kumar and others for halting traffic and causing inconvenience to public during protest while Nowabad Police also registered a similar case against some people for blocking bridge.
