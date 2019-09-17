Two burglars nabbed, stolen property recovered

STATE TIMES NEWS

KUPWARA: Police on Monday arrested two burglars and recovered stolen property. Police Station Sogam received a complaint that burglaries took place in the houses of Ghulam Rasool Khan, son of Bukhtar Khan, resident of Dapul Machil at present Patushie and Shahmali Begam, wife of Mushtaq Ahmad Dar, resident of Machil at present Surigam.

On receipt of information, cases vide FIR Nos. 52/2019 and 53/2019 under relevant sections of law were registered respectively and investigations were initiated.

While investigating the cases, police received a credible input that some individuals in village Kanthpora have put some household goods on sale at cheaper prices.

DySP Lolab reached the spot and took the two suspects namely Irshad Ahmad Bhat, son of Abdul Gani Bhat and Sajad Ahmad Sheikh, son of Mohamad Jamal Sheikh both residents of Kanthpora in custody, who were selling these household items.

When the officers spoke to them, they learnt about their involvement in many burglary cases. On their disclosure stolen property worth lakhs of rupees including copper utensils (20 Kgs), invertor, LCD Television and brief case along with clothes were recovered.

The investigation of the case is in progress. More arrests and recoveries are expected.