Two brothers get lifer in murder case

JAMMU: Second Additional Sessions Judge Jammu Virender Singh Bhou on Friday awarded life-imprisonment to Alam Din alias Bhuttu and Mohammad Shafi, both sons of Noor Jamal, residents of Sehal Jagir Tehsil Jammu in murder case.

According to prosecution story, on the basis of a report lodged by Yunus Mohammad alleging therein that Alam Din and Mohammad Shafi, both sons of Noor Jamal along with third unknown person with intention to kill his brother while being armed with axe and Drati, committed murderous assault on his brother on September 19, 2009 at 17:30 hours and due to the aforesaid assault he sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital where he died. On the basis of this report, FIR for the commission of offences punishable under Sections 302 and 34 RPC was registered on same day at 23:30 hours and investigation commenced. During the course of investigation, the Investigating Officer recorded the statements of prosecution witnesses under Section 161 Cr.P.C and that of prosecution witnesses Suriya Bibi, Mussa and Attar Hussain, who as per prosecution are the eyewitnesses under Section 164-A Cr.P.C and I.O took all necessary steps during investigation. After completion of investigation, IO being prima facie satisfied from the material assembled during investigation concluded that due to old enmity over some trees/wood, accused committed the murderous assault on deceased Mubarak Din whereby deceased sustained grievous injuries and succumbed to the injuries.

The court observed that convicts, namely, Alam Din alias Bhuttu and Mohammad Shafi, therefore, are sentenced to undergo rigorous imprisonment for life for the commission of offence under section 302 RPC and pay a fine of Rs. 20,000 each. In case of default of payment of fine the convicts shall undergo further simple imprisonment of two months, the court held.