Two brothers arrested with heroin

STATE TIMES NEWS KATHUA: A team of Police Station Kathua seized 6 grams of heroin and arrested two notorious drug peddlers wanted for spread of drugs in the area. As per the details, a team of Police Station Kathua under the directions of Inspector Sanjeev Chib SHO Police Station Kathua apprehended two drug peddler from place near Kuliyan area in Kathua who are notorious peddlers namely Jeewan Kumar alias Jeeva and Lakshman Dass, both sons of Nek Raj resident of Chak Drab Khan and seized 6 grams of heroin in their illegal possession. Police station Kathua registered a case vide FIR no. 239/19 under sections 8/21/22 NDPS Act against both the accused.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Symptoms at high altitude should be taken seriously: Dr Sushil
Indian-origin VFX artistes creating special effects waves in Hollywood
Matt Damon to star in Tom McCarthy’s next
‘Game of Thrones’ showrunners to give Comic-Con 2019 a miss
Shah Rukh Khan to produce horror series for Netflix
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper