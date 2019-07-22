Two brothers arrested with heroin

STATE TIMES NEWS

KATHUA: A team of Police Station Kathua seized 6 grams of heroin and arrested two notorious drug peddlers wanted for spread of drugs in the area.

As per the details, a team of Police Station Kathua under the directions of Inspector Sanjeev Chib SHO Police Station Kathua apprehended two drug peddler from place near Kuliyan area in Kathua who are notorious peddlers namely Jeewan Kumar alias Jeeva and Lakshman Dass, both sons of Nek Raj resident of Chak Drab Khan and seized 6 grams of heroin in their illegal possession. Police station Kathua registered a case vide FIR no. 239/19 under sections 8/21/22 NDPS Act against both the accused.