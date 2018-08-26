Two brothers among 3 arrested with fake currency

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Police on Saturday arrested three persons with counterfeit Indian currency in Gandhi Nagar.

Acting swiftly on a complaint, the police nabbed the accused after they purchased cellular phone from online OLX after paying Rs 75,000-all counterfeit currency.

The police team recovered fake currency of Rs 7,000 and the purchased Apple I phone from their possession and registered an FIR.

Sources said the police action came on a written complaint filed by one Dr. Amir Qazi, residing in government quarters in Gandhi Nagar.

Dr Qazi lodged a complaint to the police claiming that he wanted to sell his I-Phone-X to a person whom he met through OLX App. “On August 22, , he meet the trio who showed interest in buying his Phone-X at Gole Market.

He further claimed that the accused persons handed over Rs 75, 000. Soon after purchasing the phone, the accused persons escaped in a Swift Dzire car (JKO2BT-6377).

FIR 192 of 2018 under sections 420 and 489-B of RPC has been registered at police station Gandhi Nagar and further investigation was carried out.

During the course of investigation, police said, they arrested all the three persons and subjected them to sustained questioning during which they confessed their involvement in the crime.

On their disclosure, police recovered fake currency of Rs 7,000, second hand mobile, laptop, printer and papers from their possession.

The arrested persons have been identified as Rohit Kumar and his brother Sahil Kumar and Gharu Ram, all residents of Kheri in Bishnah Tehsil. Police investigation revealed that the accused had used the Maruti car with fake registration number to commit the crime.