Two boys from mountains on top most positions of defence services

Shyam Sudan

Government has created a new post of chief of defence staff (CDS) in the defence forces. General Bipin Rawat is now designated with his new duty and role for this prestigious post. Earlier he was serving as a Chief of Army. He has performed a marvellous role on that supreme post. He has shown a remarkable achievement in its duty as a army chief. Many successful operations has been performed under his skilful strategy and wisdom. He was able to perform every duty with his full vigor and dedication as a professional soldier. Many covert operations and surgical strikes has been successfully completed under his able administration as a devoted general. Moreover the most successful excercise of operation clean out in Kashmir valley got its success under his able and skilful talent. Basically General Bipin Rawat is a native of Pouri Garwal region, a mountainous place of India. Hardship and struggle is deeply nourished in his sinews and veins. The boy of mountain, by dint of his valour and struggle now got the topmost position in defence services of the country. Prime Minister Narindra Modi sarcastically blamed the earlier governments that they had wasted the’ javani and pani ‘(youth and water) of our mountains. Now the boy from the mountain has proved his calibre and recognition in front of the country.

Another boy from the same village and neighbour of General Bipin Rawat is also very fortunate. He has also reached at the topmost position in defence system of India. Here we are talking about, Ajit doval, The national security Advisor (NSA) of India. Both (General Bipin Rawat and Ajit Doval) are native of Pouri Garwal.

Ajit Doval is also known for his sharp mind and for professional spirit. He has also performed many coverted operation and the mastermind behind many successful operations. Under his able strategy and planning India got the success of many surgical strikes against his enemies. Basically these are the most precious gems of Indian defence system. Now after the creation of chief of defence staff post, Indian defence system will get more strength and energy. During Kargil War, it was felt that there was the problem of proper coordination and articulation between the different forces.There was no responsible and single command under which the different forces receive a proper direction during such crucial time of war and other big operations. So, the Prime Minister Narindra Modi has felt the necessity of such a post which can tackle the situation in a proper way at such crucial juncture. That’s why he has announced the creation of such a post on the eve of independence day speech from the rampant of Red Fort. Now within months he has created this prestigious post in Indian defence system. Moreover General Bipin Rawat after assuming this topmost position asserted and assured that his main priority will be to maintain the collaboration and an alignment between the different wings of forces. There is no pick and chose policy for any selected and targeted wing of the force. This post of CDS was very necessary for our country which is surrounded with lot of troubling neighbouring countries. Moreover as a nuclear state it is necessary to maintain the equilibrium of power in our surrounding. And this is only possible if we are responsible towards our peace and war policy. Only a responsible and mature head of defence forces can create such an atmosphere with his neighbouring nation. At Northern side China is continuously putting a challenge for our existence. She is the main competitor for our country in all aspects. The continuance hidden policy of China for achieving the status of big brother of Asia is posing a serious threat for us. Also in the West our most controversial and culprit enemy is always creating a dubious and nefarious planning against our country. In order to meet the challenge of such neighbours there was a need of a strong and well equipped defence force under a single command. Moreover a very clever and wise security Advisor was needed to overcome from various nefarious agenda of the enemies. And Ajit Doval was perhaps the most suitable person for this task. Now under the dual partnership and strategy of CDS chief and NSA we can say that our nation’s security will be in safe and secure hands. Both General Bipin Rawat and Ajit Doval are the most experienced players of their respective fields. Under their efficient planning and decisive initiative Indian defence system will get a new height and stronghold in its prestige and status. At present the political will is also be favourable and clear towards the execution of any decisive action against our enemies. Now our routine approach of defensive strategy gradually shifted towards offensive strategy under the new political design of current government in the centre. Such a free hand from political structure to the defence forces helps in boosting their morale and confidence. No doubt under the strong leadership of Prime Minister Narindra Modi, both CDS chief and NSA definitely will bring an atmosphere of peace and security in the country. They will not compromise with the integrity and sovereignty of nation at any cost. Now with the creation of new CDS the hurdle and hindrances in any defence deal will be solved with proper coordination and balance. Moreover the NSA chief is also enough competent to solve such matters with his optimistic approach and coordination strategy. Both the chiefs now can create a better atmosphere for the development of our all wings of forces. This is a proud moment for the people of Utrakhand and Pouri Garwal regions whose sons of soil is now at the topmost position in Indian defence services.