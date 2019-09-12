Two bootleggers held

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Police on Wednesday nabbed two bootleggers and recovered illicit liquor from their possession. As per the details, Gajansoo Police on a tip off raided a suspected location and nabbed a man with 30 bottles of illicit liquor. The accused has been identified as Rajinder Kumar, resident of Dayaran and a case under relevant sections of law was registered against him. Ajay Kumar, son of Kuldeep Raj, resident of Chubiya Jattan was also arrested by Bishnah Police and 20 litres of illicit liquor was recovered from his possession. A case vide FIR No 150/2019 under Section 14(A) (E) (F) Excise Act has been registered against him.