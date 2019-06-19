Two booked; three working stills, 850 kgs of Lahan destroyed

STATE TIMES NEWS

KATHUA: Excise Department booked two persons under Sec 48 (a) of the J&K Excise Act, beside destroying three working still & 850 kgs of Lahan during different raids carried out against illicit liquor in Excise Range Kathua. On the directions of the Excise Commissioner M. Raju and supervision of Deputy Excise Commissioner (Executive), Jammu S. Amarjeet Singh, ETO, Excise Range Kathua Rafie Naik, the Excise Team Kathua led by Inspectors Excise Razi Ahmad and Arun Kumar along with SI Amit Sharma, Sanjeev Kumar, Excise Guards Rajinder Singh, Jyoti Prakash Sharma and Shamsher Dev Singh raided the Chakdrabkhan, Jakhbhar Dhambra, Dhabwal, Budhi & Upper Saktachak areas of Kathua district to arrest the menace of illicit distillation of liquor. During the course of raids two persons namely Som Raj, son of Roop Lal, resident of Chakdrabkhan Kathua and Neema widow of Rana, resident of Chakdrabkhan were booked under Section 48(A) of J&K Excise Act for possession of illicit liquor. In the process three working still & 850 Kgs of Lahan, raw material of illicit liquor were recovered by the raiding team from state land and later destroyed on spot.