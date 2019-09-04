Two booked over land dispute

STATE TIMES NEWS JAMMU: Police on Tuesday booked two persons over land dispute at Channi area. As per the details, Rajesh Singh, resident of Narwal lodged a complaint with police that Ajay and Jasmeet Singh, resident of Rajiv Nagar were trying to encroach his land. On his complaint, police has registered a case and started investigation.
