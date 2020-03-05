Two booked in rape case

STATE TIMES NEWS JAMMU: Two youths were booked for raping a girl after taking her abroad over false promises. As per the details, a girl lodged a complaint with Satwari Police that Gagandeep Singh and Raman Sharma took her abroad by promising her to provide work visa and education. She further stated that she was raped by duo. Police conducted her medical examination and registered case against duo.
