Two booked in dowry case

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Gharota police has registered a complaint in dowry case. According to the complaint a woman Azreen Bibi has alleged that her husband Shamsher Ali and father-in law Jamat Ali had threatened to kill her and assaulted her for not bringing adequate dowry. They even tried to kill her and somehow she managed to escape from their clutches. Police has registered a complaint in this regard