Two booked for raping woman

JAMMU: Two persons were booked for raping a woman in Bari Brahmana area on Wednesday.

As per the details, a woman resident of Doliyan lodged a complaint with police that Ajay Kumar, who is friend of her husband, came to her house and demanded some money. “As I accompanied him to ATM for money withdrawal, he took me to a house and raped me. One of his friends, who was already there also raped me,” she alleged in the complaint. Police conducted medical examination of the woman and registered a case for investigation.