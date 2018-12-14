Two bodies recovered

Share Share 0 Share

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The police on Thursday recovered two bodies from different places in Jammu and shifted the sameto hospital.

In the first case, the Bakshi Nagar Police recovered the body of man from Maheshpura Chowk and after taking the same into their custody shifted it to GMCH Jammu. The identity of the deceased could not be ascertained as no document was recovered from his possession. The police has registered the case and kept the body in the mortuary for identification.

Meanwhile, the Bus Stand police recovered the body of one Suresh Kumar, son of Bhagwan Dass, resident of Lower Gadigarh, Jammu from a matador.

The man was sleeping in the matador and in the morning his associates on finding him dead informed the police. The police took body into their custody and shifted it to GMCH Jammu. Later, police handed over the body of deceased to the family members after completing the legal formalities.

The police has registered the case for investigation.