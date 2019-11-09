Two bodies found

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Two bodies of male persons were found here on Friday.

As per the details, locals on seeing a body of man lying near Shiv Mandir Road Channi informed the police which shifted it to mortuary for identification. Police has registered a case and started investigation.

Meanwhile, locals on seeing a body in canal at Machine Domana area informed the police which shifted it to hospital and kept it in the mortuary for identification.