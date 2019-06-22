Two bikes stolen

STATE TIMES NEWS JAMMU: Two motorcycles have been stolen from different areas of the City on Saturday. According to reports, Suresh Kumar, son of Ram Lal, resident of Apna Vihar lodged a complaint with police that his motorcycle (JK02BB-4985) which he had parked in Sainik Colony area has been stolen. Meanwhile, Kartik Verma, resident of Mohalla Paharian lodged a similar complaint with Bakshi Nagar Police. Police has registered both the cases and started investigation.
