Two bikes stolen

JAMMU: Two motorcycles have been stolen from different areas of the City on Saturday.

According to reports, Suresh Kumar, son of Ram Lal, resident of Apna Vihar lodged a complaint with police that his motorcycle (JK02BB-4985) which he had parked in Sainik Colony area has been stolen.

Meanwhile, Kartik Verma, resident of Mohalla Paharian lodged a similar complaint with Bakshi Nagar Police. Police has registered both the cases and started investigation.