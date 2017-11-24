Two BGSBU students booked for disrespecting National Anthem

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Disrespect to the National Anthem has landed two students of Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University in trouble, as they have been booked by the police in Rajouri district.

According to the sources, two of the students were seen sitting and clicking selfie when the National Anthem was played during a function yesterday in the University wherein Governor N N Vohra was the chief guest.

“The scene left unattended and unnoticed by some but one of the pictures clicked by another student went viral on the social media thus invited criticism following which police swung into action and registered a case against them,” sources added.

They further said that police have identified one of the students, who is a student of the University but no arrest has been made so far. “It is not for the first time, such unfortunate and intentional incident has taken place in the University but previously also some cases were reported but as they could not go public,they were left unchecked,” sources asserted. “On administration’s complaint, police have registered a case against the students,” they maintained.

Investigations are in progress.

“No one will be spared who is found indulging in anti-national activities and let law will take its own course,” an official said.

Meanwhile, under FIR number 519 0f 2017 police has registered case under Section 3 of Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971 against the culprits.