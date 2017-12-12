Two bank officials booked for embezzling Rs 21 lakh

STATE TIMES NEWS

Jammu: The Jammu and Kashmir Crime Branch have booked a former bank manager and a retired clerk for allegedly embezzling Rs 21 lakh from a bank in Kashmir.

The accused are the then manager of Baramulla Central Co-operative Bank (BCCB), Latief Ahmed Chalkoo, and a retired clerk named Ghulam Rasool Dar. Both of them were from the bank’s Tangdhar branch in north Kashmir.

“Preliminary enquiry revealed that the embezzlement amount was transferred and credited into various bank accounts and thereafter fraudulently withdrawn,” he said.

It also came to the fore that in Tangdar branch, ledgers, day books, account sheets, account opening forms were manipulated to reflect wrong entries and they deceitfully withdrew the said amount illegally and fraudulently without knowledge and consent of actual account holder, officer said.

These acts of omission and commission on part of the two accused prima facie disclosed the act of the crime, he said.

The two also used bank accounts of deceased persons to defraud the BCCB, Baramulla, he said.

Accordingly, the case has been registered and investigation has been taken up, he added.