Two attempt suicide

State Times News JAMMU: Two persons attempted suicide here on Saturday. As per details, Reema (name changed), resident of Bathindi consumed poison in her house and was shifted to hospital by her family members, where she is under treatment. Meanwhile, Kalu, resident of Bagh-e-Bahu also consumed poison in his house and is under treatment at hospital
