Two Assistant Professors posted

JAMMU: The government on Friday posted two Assistant Professors (Mathematics) in Higher Education Department.
According to order issued by Talat Parvez Rohella, Secretary, Higher Education Department, Harshal Sharma has been posted at GDC Sunderbani and Sumit Gupta at GDC Bishnah.
