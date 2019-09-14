Two assault cases reported

State Times News JAMMU: Two assault cases have been reported in city on Friday. As per details, Shahzad Hussain, resident of Beli Charana lodged a complaint with Police that Deepu along with accomplices attacked him over an old dispute. Police has registered a case and started investigation. Meanwhile, acting on the complaint of Jagdev Singh, resident of Pakiyan, Kanachak police has also registered an assault case against Rohit Verma, resident of Mishriwala.
