Two assault cases reported

JAMMU: Two assault cases have been reported in city on Wednesday.

As per the details, Rekha Devi, resident of Kirpind lodged a complaint with Miran Sahib Police that her husband Karan Kumar attacked her as a dispute is going on between them. Police has registered a case and started investigation.

Meanwhile, Bansi Lal, resident of Badyal lodged a complaint with police that Bishan Lal of same locality has attacked him over an old dispute. Police has registered a case and started investigation.