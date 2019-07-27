Two assault cases registered

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: On the basis of a complaint filed by one Pradeep Singh, resident of Harsa Dabbar, police has registered a case of assault against a group.

According to police, the complainant has alleged that he was attacked with sharp-edged weapon by a group of people after some argument. A case in this regard has been registered.

In another incident, Phallian Mandal police registered a case of assault on the basis of a complaint by one Nek Ram, resident of Sehora.