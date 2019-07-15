Two arrested with heroin

State Times News

R S PURA: Police on Sunday arrested two drug peddlers and recovered heroin from their possession.

As per the details, a patrolling party of Police Station R S Pura headed by SI Kuldeep Kumar, while patrolling at Sidhery, near Shamshan Ghat stopped a car (JK02BS 8858) on way from Suchetgarh towards R S Pura, for checking.

During checking, 5.5 gm of heroin like substance was recovered from the possession of the occupants of the car.

Upon this, police arrested the duo identified as Jeevan Singh, son of Vijay Singh, resident of Falora and Vishal Kumar, son of Ashok Kumar, resident of Ward No 3 R.S Pura and a case vide FIR No 127/2019 under Section 8, 21, 22 and 29 NDPS Act was registered against them at Police Station R S Pura.