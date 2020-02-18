Two arrested with cannabis

STATE
TIMES NEWS
Jammu: Two persons were
arrested here on Monday after they were found in possession of cannabis, said
police.
Following a tip-off, the vehicle of Mohmmad Irfan and
Sunny Mehra was intercepted in Shastrinagar area and 650 grams of cannabis was
seized from them, a police officer said. The vehicle of accused was also confiscated,
the official said.
