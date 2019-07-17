Two arrested for raping minor

State Times News

KATHUA: Police Station Malhar on Tuesday arrested two accused for committing rape with a minor girl. The accused have been identified as Mohd Iqbal and Babu Din, both residents of Sadrota, Lohai Malhar.

Pertinent to mention that Police after receiving complaint about rape of minor girl immediately registered a case vide FIR 07/2019 under Sections 452 and 376, and Section 4 POCSO Act in Police Station Malhar and investigation was set into motion. After conducting medical examinations and other required procedures, the Investigating Officer recorded the statement of victim under Section 164 CrPC before magistrate.

Based on the gathered information and investigation Police team has arrested both the accused. Further investigation into the case is going on.