Two arrested for possession of heroin in JK

Jammu: Two people were arrested for possession of heroin in Jammu and Udhampur districts today, police said.
A police party intercepted accused Akhilesh in Sattani area of Udhampur this morning and seized 6 grams of heroin from him, an official said.
He was arrested and a case registered against him, he said.
Another accused, Fazal Hussain, was arrested for possession of heroin in the Sidhra area of Jammu district, the official said, adding that a case was registered against him. (PTI)
