Two arrested for forgery, running fake job racket

New Delhi: A woman and a man were arrested for allegedly duping people by promising to get them jobs in a private airline, police said on Sunday.

The accused were identified as Bominglu Tamai (30) and Nitesh Khare (31), they added.

A complaint was received in June on behalf of Flyanzo Aviation Pvt. Ltd regarding cheating on the pretext of getting people jobs and issuance of fake appointment letters, the police said.

During interrogation, Tamai, who hailed from Arunachal Pradesh, told the police that she was a graduate and had come to Delhi to look for a job in 2013.

She joined a private airline as cabin crew, where she worked from 2013 to 2017. “Thereafter, she opened Flynexa Invents Pvt. Ltd, which ran a training institute. She met Khare in Delhi and they started cheating people by promising to get them jobs in GoAir. They had taken Rs 95,000 from two candidates. “However, they neither provided any job to them nor did they return the money. On sustained interrogation, co-accused Khare, who hails from Chhattisgarh’s Durg district, disclosed that he was an aeronautical engineer and had come to Delhi to look for a job,” a police officer said.