Two arrested for circulating fake news in Kashmir

STATE TIMES NEWS

Srinagar: Two persons were arrested in Kashmir for allegedly circulating fake news on social media aimed at creating law and order disturbance, police said on Sunday.

The Cyber Police Station here received information through reliable sources that some miscreants with criminal intention and to create panic among public have circulated fake information and videos having bearing on law and order on social media platforms, a police spokesman said.

He said it was also learnt that the miscreants were circulating photographs of terrorists of proscribed terrorist organizations on the social media and networking sites in order to provoke the masses and cause disaffection against the country.

The said actions have been undertaken by these miscreants in order to mislead the public in general and the youth in particular, the spokesman said.

He said a case was registered in the Cyber Police Station, Kashmir Zone, Srinagar, and investigation set into motion.

“Two miscreants have been arrested in the case,” the spokesman said, adding their names have been withheld.

The spokesman appealed to the general public not to circulate unauthentic and fake information through the social media platforms and warned of strict action under law if any person was found indulging in such activities.