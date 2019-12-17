Two Army Jawans martyred in Gurez, Rajouri

Gunfight continued along LoC till last reports

STATE TIMES NEWS

Jammu: Two Army Jawans were martyred on Monday in two separate incidents of gunfight between the troops and terrorists along Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri and in ceasefire violation in Gurez Sector of the Kashmir Valley

An Army jawan was martyred in a fierce gunfight that broke out between troops and suspected infiltrators aided by Pakistani forces along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district, officials said.

They said Pakistan Army has been aiding the suspects by opening heavy fire at the Indian posts.

Alert Army troops picked up “suspicious movements” along the LoC in Keri Battal belt in Sunderbani sector, they said.

A loud blast was then heard followed by heavy firing from Pakistan, they said, adding that Indian troops retaliated promptly leading to a fierce gunfight.

The exchange of fire continued till last reports came in, a defence spokesperson said.

According to another report, an Army personnel was martyred in an unprovoked ceasefire violation by Pakistan along the Line of Control in Gurez sector in Bandipore district, officials said.

“Pakistani troops resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation in Gurez sector today (Monday). Our troops retaliated to the violation in adequate measure and effectively,” an Army official said.

He said one soldier was martyred in the firing by Pakistani troops.

“The Army salutes the supreme sacrifice of the brave soldier,” the official said.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Army shelled forward posts along the LoC in Poonch district, drawing retaliation from the Indian Army.

“At about 0945 hours, the Pakistan Army initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing of small arms & shelling with mortars along LoC in Krishna Ghati sector in Poonch”, a Defence spokesman said. Pakistan has been violating ceasefire on an average of around 10 times per day since August 5, with the number of incidents recorded this year already at a five-year high. In the period between October 30 and 31. However, the number of ceasefire violations was 39, one of the highest recorded for any single day this calendar year.

More than 140 terrorists have been neutralized by Indian Army in the hinterland till November this year. In the year 2018, a total number of 254 terrorists were neutralised while the corresponding figure in 2017 stood at 213.