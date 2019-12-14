Two Army Jawans injured in Pak firing along LoC in Rajouri

STATE TIMES NEWS

Jammu: Two Army personnel were injured in unprovoked firing by Pakistani troops on forward posts along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district on Friday, officials said.

The jawans suffered minor injuries when Pakistani troops resorted to small arms firing on the forward posts in Keri sector in the early hours, they said.

The officials said the Indian Army retaliated to the Pakistan ceasefire violation and the exchange of firing between the two sides lasted for a brief period.

The casualties suffered by the Pakistani side in the retaliatory action was not known immediately, they said.