Two APS Sunjuwan teachers conferred ‘Best Innovative National Teacher Award’

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Two teachers from Army Public School (APS) Sunjuwan were conferred with “Best Innovative National Teacher Award” in Delhi at a ceremony held at India International Centre by Centre for Educational Development (CED) Foundation.

Meenakshi Sharma (Coordinator) and Manju Sudan of APS Sunjuwan were among the 120 teachers selected from all over India out of 1066 nominations for the prestigious award.

They were felicitated for their enthusiastic, motivated and passionate commitment to student development and good learning experience as well as for their innovative techniques, inspirational and effective leadership.

Sharad Yadav (former cabinet minister), L.N Chaturvedi (former Governor of Kerala and Karnataka), Dr Dev Swaroop, Dr Kiran Seth and many other dignitaries were present at the conclave to honour the educators.