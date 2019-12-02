Two acquitted in NDPS case

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Second Additional Sessions Judge Jammu Virender Singh Bhou acquitted Nissar Ahmed, son of Ghulam Rasool Bhat, resident of Kareri, District Baramulla, Kashmir and Peerzada Momin, son of Peerzada Ashraf, resident of Washkura Tehsil Handwara District Kupwara, Kashmir as prosecution miserably failed to prove the case.

According to the police case, on July 14, 2017, SHO Bhushan Singh Manhas had laid a Naka at Nagrota Camp, Toll Plaza NH1 Ban Nagrota, Jammu, from where he wrote/sent a docket that he along with Constable Anil Sharma and employees of Ban Toll Plaza Nagrota, Jammu were checking the vehicles and during the course of checking, at about 8:30 AM, one I20 Black Colour car, bearing registration no. JK01AC- 8515, which was coming from Udhampur side, was stopped for checking and during the checking of the vehicle, one blue colour bag having mark “The North Face” was recovered from the car with two sealed packets bearing No. 999/999 along with 1,2,3,4 were written on the bag and one packet was also recovered beneath the driver seat having no. 444, 1, 2, 3 and the said packets were opened for checking and heroin like substance weighing approximately 3 Kg was recovered.

After hearing Advocate Prince Khanna with Advocate Summit Khajuria for the accused persons, the court observed that there is delay of four days in forwarding the samples to FSL, Jammu because in the instant case as per the report of the FSL expert viz prosecution witness Pawan Abrol, it was categorically stated that the samples were received by him on July 18, 2017, four days after recovery and as per the standing instructions issued by NCB, the sample must be forwarded to FSL for Chemical Examination within a period of 72 hours. “In the instant case the investigating officer did not bother to send the samples within the stipulated period of time and the same reached the FSL after the delay of four days and in view of the fact, that the seal used for sealing the contraband was not produced during the trial and the contradictory statement given by the FSL expert, that all the samples were bearing one similar inscription of seal, which is against the statement of prosecution witness Ashwani Kumar, leaves no doubt, that the samples received by the FSL expert were not the same samples as drawn and sealed on the spot and there is every possibility that the samples were tampered, and as such, the case of the prosecution, suffers from glaring contradictions which go to the root of the case of the prosecution. Therefore, keeping in view nature of evidence on record which is inconsistent, contradictory and contradictions are major which go to the root of the case, and further there is sheer violation of directory provisions of the Act, which affects the truthfulness of the prosecution case. The prosecution has miserably failed to prove the charges for the commission of the alleged offence against the accused persons beyond reasonable shadow of doubt”, the court observed.