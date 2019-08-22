Two accident victims succumb

State Times News

JAMMU: Two accident victims who were under treatment succumbed on Wednesday.

As per the details, Rehmat Ali, son of Saraf Din, resident of Dansal got injured after the auto he was driving turned turtle. He was shifted to GMC hospital for treatment where he succumbed.

Meanwhile, Dimple, son of Rattan, resident of Udhampur, who got injured in a mishap at Tikri on July 12 and was undergoing treatment in GMC hospital succumbed to injuries on Wednesday. Police has registered both the cases for investigation.