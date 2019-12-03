Two absconders held

STATE TIMES NEWS

RAJOURI: Two persons, who were at large for several years, were arrested on Monday from separate places in Rajouri district, a police officer said.

Additional Superintendent of Police Nowshera GL Sharma said that one of the accused namely Zaffar Iqbal, son of Lal Hussain resident of Narian, Tehsil Rajouri was wanted in a case FIR 31/2018 under sections 341, 323, 147 RPC of Kalakote police station but was evading his arrest since 2018.

The accused was arrested during a raid conducted by a team of police station Kalakote headed by SHO Sanjay Raina under the supervision of Sub Divisional Police Officer Nowshera Brijesh Sharma, he said.

Similarly, another accused identified as Zaffar Iqbal, son of Mohammad Shabir, resident of Khadarian Kalakote wanted in case FIR 42/2015 under sections 379 RPC was also arrested by team of police. He was evading his arrest from last four years and was nabbed during a trap laid by a team of police from Kalakote police station, said Addl SP Nowshera. Both the absconders were arrested by Kalakote Police Station team led by its SHO Inspr Sanjay Raina.