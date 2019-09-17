Two absconders held

STATE TIMES NEWS

KATHUA: In a stringent action against absconders, teams of Police Station Hiranagar and Rajbagh under the supervision of Ravinder Singh SDPO Border Kathua arrested two absconders.

As per the details, police team of Police Station Hiranagar after strenuous efforts succeeded in arresting an absconder namely Kawaljeet Singh, son of Amarjeet Singh, resident of Jasrota Rajbagh who was declared absconder by JMIC Hiranagar in case 29/2016 under section 379, 34 RPC. He was evading arrest since march 2018.

In an another police successful action , Police team of Police Station Rajbagh apprehended an absconder namely Din Mohd, son of Yousaf, resident of Sanjwan Marheen Kathua. He was declared absconder in case FIR no 193/2016 under section 188 RPC and evading this arrest since March 2019.