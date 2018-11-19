Two absconders arrested

STATE TIMES NEWS
SAMBA: Two absconders wanted in as many separate cases were arrested here on Monday after being on the run for the past several years, police said. Mithun Kumar, a resident of Phinder village in R S Pura, was arrested from Bishnah area in Jammu by a special police team of Police Station Samba headed by Inspector Chanchal Singh, SHO Samba and under the direct supervision of Deepak Digra, Dy.SP Hqrs Samba after evading arrest for the last seven years, a police spokesman said. Kumar was wanted in a case registered at Samba Police Station in 2011 and is facing various charges under the Ranbir Penal Code (RPC) and the Arms Act, including attempt to murder, the spokesman said. In a similar effort put forth by Police team of Police Station Ghagwal, headed by Inspr Rajeev Kumar, SHO P/S Ghagwal and under the close supervision of Deepak Digra, Dy.SP Hqrs Samba, an absconder was arrested from RS Pura, Jammu who was wanted in case FIR No. 02/2014 under section 188 RPC, 2/3 PCA Act of Police Station Ghagwal and was on run for the last four years. The accused person identified as Darbari Lal son of Sham Lal resident of Bhaga Channa RS Pura, Jammu has been produced in the Court of Law and thus the arrest warrant issued against him got executed.
