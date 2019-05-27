Two absconders arrested

STATE TIMES NEWS SUNDERBANI/BARI BRAHMANA: Police on Monday arrested a person who was wanted in a case but was evading his arrest since long. Accused has been identified as Zaffer Iqbal son of Nazir Hussain resident of Marchola Sunderbani. He was evading arrest in case vide FIR No 84/2018 under sections 341/323//506 RPC of Police Station Sunderbani from last one year. The accused later produced in the court of law who was remanded to Judicial custody by the Court. In Samba district J&K Police arrested an absconder from Parole Meanwhile, a team of Police Station Bari Brahmana arrested an absconder from parole namely Jarnail Singh alias Khata, son of Harpal Singh, resident of Ward No. 02 Bhour Camp Chatha, Jammu, from Chatha area wanted in case vide FIR No. 127/2010 under section 302/120-B RPC of P/S Bari Brahmana. Accordingly, the said accused was arrested, produced in the court of law and send to Sub-Jail Hiranagar.
