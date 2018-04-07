Twins, 4 pilgrims among 7 killed in road mishaps

Share Share 0 Share 0

17 injured, shifted to GMC, CM expresses grief

JAMMU: At least seven persons, including twin brothers were killed in three separate accidents across Jammu region.

The siblings died on Friday when a car they were travelling in met with an accident and plunged into a gorge in Ramban district.

“A car on way from Karol to Halla Dundrath link road this morning met with an accident and fell down into 300 feet deep gorge at Dadhal near Davita Gali of Ramban,” police sources said.

They said the twin brothers, identified as Sanjay Singh and Manjeet Singh, sons of Naseeb Singh, residents of Kundi Karol died on the spot.

“Both were teachers in the School Education Department,” police added.

In a separate incident, at least four pilgrims from Uttar Pradesh were killed and 17 others were injured as bus ferrying them to famous Shiv Khori Shrine overturned in Rajouri district.

“A bus on way to Shiv Khori Shrine via Bhambla overturned in Kanda area near Teryath in Rajouri district,” police said, adding that four people had died and 17 others sustained injuries.

The deceased were identified as Deepak, son of Udesh Singh, Sheela Devi, wife of Ayodhya, resident of Faizabad, UP and Gulab Singh, son of Mani Ram, resident of Faizabad, UP. Of 17 injured, 11 including 4 children, 5 ladies and 2 men were shifted to GMC, Jammu.

The injured were identified as Sharda Devi,58, wife of Mani Ram, Audjhya Prasad,36, Reshma Yadav,51, Princi, 10, Anil Kumar Verma, son of Satish, Kedar Nath,40, son of Zamuna Prasad, Lalu Verma, 75, son of Muthra Prasad, Sushila Devi, Raj Kamal,40, son of Ram Krishan, Reena, wife of Raj Kamal, Gudia Mishra,40, Renu,3, Gudia,55, Gopal, 35 and Shamu,20, all residents of Uttar Pradesh.

In yet another accident, a 17-year-old youth was killed in a road mishap at Samba this afternoon. The deceased, has been identified as Danish Sharma, son of Surinder Kumar, resident of Bainglarh, Samba.

According to police, the mishap occurred at Jammu-Pathankot National Highway near Power House Samba when a speedily driven Kathua bound bus (JK02AF- 9897) hit him while he was crossing the road.

Profusely bleeding Danish was shifted to District Hospital Samba where doctors declared him as brought dead. The bus driver has been arrested while police has started investigations into the mishap.

Meanwhile Chief Minister, Mehbooba Mufti has expressed grief over the loss of lives in two road accidents in Kanda area of Rajouri district and at Ramban.

Extending heartfelt condolences to the families of those who died in the two accidents, the Chief Minister prayed for the eternal peace of the departed souls.

On the directions of the Chief Minister, Minister for Industries, Chander Prakash Ganga and Minister for Finance and Education, Syed Altaf Bukhari visited GMC, Jammu and enquired about the injured.

Mehbooba has directed the GMC administration to ensure all possible medicare facilities to the injured. She also wished them early recovery.

Deputy Chief Minister Dr Nirmal Singh also expressed grief over the death of pilgrims, who lost their lives in a road accident at Reasi.

In his message, the Deputy CM conveyed his sympathies with the bereaved families and prayed for early recovery of the injured. He assured that all possible help would be provided by the government for the treatment of the injured in the Government Medical College, Jammu.

Minister for Health and Medical Education Bali Bhagat also offered condolences on the loss of lives in the mishap and prayed for early recovery of injured.

Talking to media, the Finance Minister said the government would provide all possible help to the victims for their treatment, besides making arrangements for sending the bodies to their native places.

He appreciated the courtesy and human spirit shown by the people who shifted the injured to the hospital in their own vehicles.

Paying tributes to those who lost their lives in the mishap, the Ministers prayed for early recovery of the injured and directed the hospital authorities to make proper arrangements for providing medical assistance to the patients, besides ensuring that they get free medicines and surgical items.