TV panelists push Kashmiris to wall outside Valley

BLUNT BUTCHER

Idris Ali, a Shia from Zadibal area of Srinagar (name changed), engaged in Kashmir’s famous crafts business in Bengaluru, is a worried man.

Settled in the south Indian cosmopolitan for nearly four decades, having own show rooms in famous shopping arcade, like many of his fellow Kashmiri traders in various parts of the city, as elsewhere in the country, Idris is apprehensive about those who used to take pride in his company, notwithstanding terrorism in the Valley. They had always found him a sociable and hospitable friend, who had never missed opportunity to serve them Kashmiri cuisine on festivals and gift Kashmir walnuts on various occasions. The neighbourers, the friends and the clients used to vouch for innocence of Kashmiris and even going to the extent of dismiss rabid radicalization and venomous anti-India sentiment as propaganda of right wing elements and other governmental agencies to malign Muslims of the Valley. They would be the last people to believe that Kashmiris could be communal or anti-national. But the scenario is changed now and Idris knows why.

Like Idris, those pursuing academics, careers and businesses outside Jammu and Kashmir blame none but their own brethren for creating suspicions about Kashmiris-for demonizing them in the eyes of others-for generating trust deficit. They know things for them had changed to ‘just some extent’ over the anti-India statements being issued by the separatists and dubious mainstream leaders of the Valley but the scenario is vitiated to a ‘large extent’ now with a set of panelists spitting venom against the forces and the country. They remain speechless watching ‘pro-active’ panelists, who are not ostensibly aligned to any group or outfit, while watching debates on national television over various issues. They understand the enormity of anguish and anger among Indians over the boorish behaviour, body language and content they use in support of ‘Azadi’ and ‘Pakistan’.

Idris and fellow businessmen know the costs they are paying for virulent campaign unleashed by the same peculiar set of panelists under ‘mysterious’ motivation. They see in desperation their businesses dwindling. They fear for the backlash whenever any untoward happens. They remain apprehensive whenever India and Pakistan meet in any sports event. Well, without saying in too many words, they are being perceived as anti-national, Pakistanis, radicals, terror supporters and what not; courtesy the mysterious panelists, who have of late upgraded their tirade against the nation. The panelists do not join from their homes in the debates but travel long distances to join the anchors in their studios. Who is footing their hotel bills and paying for expensive air travels?

Idris and fellow businessmen are not the only targeted segment of lakhs of Kashmiris outside the State. The students of various professional educational institutions face the ire quite intermittently and those working in corporate sector feel embarrassed when mentioned about ‘last night’s television debate’ by colleagues.

Nausheen of Srinagar, studying in a premier Delhi college, is sad over the changed scenario in her institution and the peripheries where she lives with goodwill of friends having faded after growing intolerance being demonstrated by some self-centric men and women on television. The medium is so powerful that every word beamed goes viral within seconds over social media which remains there for quite a time, much to discomfort of Kashmiris working or studying in various cities.

The incidences of harassment of Kashmiris outside the Valley are a common feature. Reports keep trickling in intermittently over some student harassed or some hawker tortured. The immediate response from the Jammu and Kashmir Government comes in shooting communications to various state governments for ensuring the safety of Kashmiris in their jurisdictions. The Centre too issues advisories about safety. Kashmir observes shut-downs to protest. Separatists get busy in issuing statements and provocations. The mainstream leaders don’t want to be seen at the fence and thus indulge in threats and warnings. Putting together, they all complicate the already volatile situation by their irresponsible acts. With publicity blitz over, they wait for some other incident to happen for getting in operational mode again. In the process, the miseries of Kashmiris outside the State get accumulated into volcano, only to erupt with slight ignition.

Nobody in the government, the separatist camp, the mainstream arena and in the society has ever bothered to find out the cause of provocation among fellow compatriots against Kashmiris outside the Valley. They all have vested interests. Had any of them ever pondered over the grim situation seriously and sincerely, the culprits could have been exposed. They are not only the separatists who vitiate the atmosphere but the so-called panelists are hugely responsible for miseries of Kashmiris.